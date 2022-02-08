UK PM Johnson to unveil small changes to administration on Tuesday - spokesman

Boris Johnson's Downing Street office will announce small-scale ministerial changes on Tuesday, his spokesman said, part of a reset to the British prime minister's administration after a slew of scandals, including COVID-19 lockdown-breaking events.

"You can expect a small number of changes this afternoon ... ministerial level changes," the spokesman told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)