UK PM Johnson to unveil small changes to administration on Tuesday - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:58 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
Boris Johnson's Downing Street office will announce small-scale ministerial changes on Tuesday, his spokesman said, part of a reset to the British prime minister's administration after a slew of scandals, including COVID-19 lockdown-breaking events.

"You can expect a small number of changes this afternoon ... ministerial level changes," the spokesman told reporters.

