Israeli forces kill three Palestinian militants in the West Bank

Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's domestic security service said.

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the killing as a "field execution". The armed wing of the Palestinian Fatah group claimed the three men as members. A Palestinian source had earlier said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad group, but a source in the group later denied that.

The Shin Bet security service described the men as a "terrorist squad" that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks. There were no casualties reported in those attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)