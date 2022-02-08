Left Menu

Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

Israel says security forces killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks.

Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank
Israel says security forces killed three alleged Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks.

The Shin Bet internal security agency says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces. No Israelis were killed or wounded in the shooting, it said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths.

Recent weeks have seen a number of stabbing and shooting attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank. An Israeli settler was killed in a drive-by shooting in December.

Settlers have also carried out a number of attacks recently against Palestinians and Israeli activists, causing injuries and property damage but no fatalities.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, and Palestinians want it to form the main part of their future state. Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers reside in the territory alongside more than 2.5 million Palestinians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

