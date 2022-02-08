Left Menu

Michelle Bachelet urges Tunisia President to restore High Judicial Council

"Much remains to be done to bring justice sector legislation, procedures and practices in line with applicable international standards – but this has been a big step in the wrong direction," Bachelet said.

OHCHR | Geneva | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:19 IST
Michelle Bachelet urges Tunisia President to restore High Judicial Council
The High Commissioner stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard the security of members and staff of the Council. Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Tuesday urged the President of Tunisia to restore the High Judicial Council, warning that its dissolution would seriously undermine the rule of law, the separation of powers and independence of the judiciary in the country.

The President on Sunday announced his decision to dissolve the High Judicial Council, a body mandated to ensure the proper functioning of justice and independence of the judicial authority, and charged with appointing most judicial positions in the country. Its establishment in 2016 was hailed as a major advance in the consolidation of the rule of law, separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia.

"Much remains to be done to bring justice sector legislation, procedures and practices in line with applicable international standards – but this has been a big step in the wrong direction," Bachelet said. "The dissolution of the High Judicial Council is in clear violation of Tunisia's obligations under international human rights law."

The office buildings of the High Judicial Council have been cordoned off by Internal Security Forces and members and staff have been prevented from entering the premises. There have also been online hate campaigns and threats against the Council's members. The High Commissioner stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard the security of members and staff of the Council.

This is the latest development in a worrying trajectory in the country. On 25 July 2021, the President suspended Parliament and assumed all executive functions. Since then, there have been increasing attempts to stifle dissent, including through harassment of civil society actors.

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022