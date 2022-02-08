Left Menu

DCPCR issues notice to Delhi hospital for asking EWS patient to pay Rs 1 lakh for admission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:22 IST
DCPCR issues notice to Delhi hospital for asking EWS patient to pay Rs 1 lakh for admission
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to a private hospital in the national capital for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a woman belonging to the EWS category who had delivered a premature baby.

According to the DCPCR notice, the incident occurred on February 4 when the woman, who was in need of urgent medical attention after delivering the premature baby, was taken to Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The notice claimed that the hospital administration denied admission to the patient on the ground of alleged non-availability of EWS beds. It also demanded Rs 1 lakh from the patient for admission to the hospital.

There was no immediate response from the hospital to the allegations.

The DCPCR has asked the hospital to submit CCTV footage of its reception area and the status of EWS beds at the facility at 10.30 pm on February 4.

It also asked the medical superintendent of the hospital to appear before it on February 11 with a reply to its notice.

The commission has requested the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, South district, to attend the inquiry proceedings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022