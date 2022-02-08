DCPCR issues notice to Delhi hospital for asking EWS patient to pay Rs 1 lakh for admission

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has issued a notice to a private hospital in the national capital for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a woman belonging to the EWS category who had delivered a premature baby.

According to the DCPCR notice, the incident occurred on February 4 when the woman, who was in need of urgent medical attention after delivering the premature baby, was taken to Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

The notice claimed that the hospital administration denied admission to the patient on the ground of alleged non-availability of EWS beds. It also demanded Rs 1 lakh from the patient for admission to the hospital.

There was no immediate response from the hospital to the allegations.

The DCPCR has asked the hospital to submit CCTV footage of its reception area and the status of EWS beds at the facility at 10.30 pm on February 4.

It also asked the medical superintendent of the hospital to appear before it on February 11 with a reply to its notice.

The commission has requested the chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee, South district, to attend the inquiry proceedings.

