Over 17,000 farmers committed suicide in 3 years: Govt in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:30 IST
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Over 17,000 farmers in different parts of the country committed suicide between 2018 and 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles statistics on accidental deaths and suicides from states and Union Territories and publishes the same annually as 'Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India' (ADSI) report.

According to the ADSI report, 5,763 farmers or cultivators committed suicide in 2018, while another 5,957 killed themselves in 2019. The report said 5,579 farmers or cultivators committed suicide in 2020.

