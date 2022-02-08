Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Deputy commandant among 4 CRPF men injured in IED blast

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:47 IST
Four personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), including a deputy commandant and an assistant sub-inspector, were injured on Tuesday when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), planted by Naxals, went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on the Murkinar road under the Modakpal police station area when a team of CRPF's 153rd battalion was out on an area domination operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The patrolling team, which had launched the operation from its Chinnakodepal camp, was cordoning off the forest along Murkinar road, located around 450km from the state capital Raipur, when the CRPF personnel came in contact with a pressure IED (a homemade bomb), causing an explosion in it, he said.

''Deputy Commandant Palwan Vishwas, Assistant Sub-Inspector Sadashiv Yadav, Head Constable Rajiv Ranjan and Constable Om Prakash, belonging to CRPF's 153rd battalion, suffered injuries in the blast,'' the IG said.

The injured personnel were immediately shifted to Bijapur district hospital from where the two officers and the head constable were airlifted to Raipur for further treatment, he said.

Security personnel were conducting a search operation in the area, the IPS officer added.

