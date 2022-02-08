UK's Johnson disappointed by China's treatment of Lithuania
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:24 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed disappointment on Tuesday with what he cast as China's coercive trading practices against Lithuania.
"The prime minister reiterated the UK’s disappointment in China’s use of coercive trading practices against Lithuania," a Downing Street spokesman said after talks between Johnson and Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte.
