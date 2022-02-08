Left Menu

British High Commissioner visits Gandhi's Wardha Ashram

PTI | Wardha | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:33 IST
British High Commissioner visits Gandhi's Wardha Ashram
  • Country:
  • India

Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Tuesday visited the Sevagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra.

The Ashram was Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 till his death in 1948. The president of the Sewagram Ashram Pratishthan, TRN Prabhu, told PTI that Ellis visited the Bapu Kuti among other historical structures on the premises.

PTI COR CLS KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022