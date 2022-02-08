British High Commissioner visits Gandhi's Wardha Ashram
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:33 IST
Britain's High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Tuesday visited the Sevagram Ashram at Wardha in Maharashtra.
The Ashram was Mahatma Gandhi's residence from 1936 till his death in 1948. The president of the Sewagram Ashram Pratishthan, TRN Prabhu, told PTI that Ellis visited the Bapu Kuti among other historical structures on the premises.
