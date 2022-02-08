Ensure quality, long-term sustainability of water bodies in Delhi: Anil Baijal

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday asked officials to ensure quality and long-term sustainability of water bodies in the city.

Baijal reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan and rejuvenation of water bodies in Delhi with top officials of the Delhi government.

''Advised the officials of the Environment Department and Delhi Jal Board to ensure synergy with the Delhi Biodiversity Society of DDA to complement the ongoing efforts towards augmenting water availability in Delhi and to leverage expertise on water related issues for more effective outcomes,'' Baijal said in a tweet.

He complemented the stakeholders for the progress made towards conservation of water and revival of water bodies in Delhi. Emphasis was laid during the meeting on the assessment of the quantity and quality of water in the water bodies to ensure effective utilisation of water and their long-term sustainability. Delhi chief secretary, DDA vice-chairman, additional chief secretary (Environment), principal secretary (environment), DJB CEO, municipal commissioners and other senior officials attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)