Four mercy petitions pending with government New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Four mercy petiti'

Four mercy petitions, including one since 2012, are pending with the government, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said one mercy petition has been pending with the government since 2012, another since 2015 and two more since 2021.

''Under Article 72 of the Constitution of India, there is no limitation of time within which the power conferred may be exercised,'' he said.

However, Mishra said, the mercy petitions are disposed of as expeditiously as possible.

He said the government had also filed a Miscellaneous Application on January 22, 2020, in the Supreme Court seeking clarifications on the guidelines laid down by it in a common final judgment and order dated January 21, 2014, in the case of Shatrughan Chauhan and another to curtail the delay in the execution of death sentence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)