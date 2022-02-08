History-sheeter held for robbing woman doctor in Mumbai metropolitan region

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:59 IST
A 52-year-old man, who has a string of criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai and extended suburbs besides in Dubai, was arrested by Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for allegedly attacking a 36-year-old woman doctor and robbing her of cash and valuables worth Rs 96,000, an official said on Tuesday. The accused, Rashid Khan, was arrested from Kolkata in connection with the robbery he had committed at the clinic of the victim doctor in Bhayandar on January 23, the official said. After evading arrest, Khan was finally held from Kolkata by a crime branch team, the official said. He was earlier booked for robbing a 65-year-old woman of her jewellery worth Rs 1.50 lakh in Mira Road area. He had cases of theft and stealing two-wheelers pending against him in Mira Road and Dongri police stations, the official said. Khan was also involved in cheating people in Siberia under the pretext of offering them jobs. A court had convicted Khan in a criminal case in Dubai. He also has cases of cheating registered against him in the Maldives, the official said.

