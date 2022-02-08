Infamous MQM worker released from prison in Pakistan

An infamous worker from Pakistan’s defunct political party Muttahida Qaumi Movement, who was convicted for his involvement in over 100 murder cases, has been released on bail from Sukkur prison in Karachi.

Shahnawaz alias Ajmal Pahari, the notorious target killer whose name featured prominently in Karachi’s violent politics in the 90s, was first arrested in 2001. He was released on bail from Sukkur prison last month.

A jail official told the Dawn newspaper this week that Pahari was acquitted in around 11 cases in 2013. He was first detained under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance in prison and then arrested in six other cases.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the official said Pahari was released from the prison on January 14 after getting bail in the last case.

The news of Pahari’s release spread after his picture in which he wears a religious cap and is sporting a beard went viral on social media on Friday. He had been in Karachi Central Jail from 2010 to 2019 before being shifted to Sukkur jail.

An MQM-Pakistan spokesperson said Pahari was a party worker but has not been in contact with the party after his release.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), which was once a force to reckon with in Karachi and other urban cities of the southern Sindh province, has broken into several dissenting factions with its founder Altaf Hussain also under trial for serious charges in London.

Hussain has been in London in exile since 1993.

