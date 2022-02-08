Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families bid over plea deal

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 20:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 20:29 IST
U.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families bid over plea deal
The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday said it opposes a legal bid by families of victims of the two 737 MAX crashes asking a judge to publicly declare the government violated their rights when it struck a plea deal with Boeing in January 2021.

The Justice Department said in a court filing it opposed the request but "nevertheless, the government apologizes for not meeting and conferring with these crash victims’ beneficiaries before entering into" the Boeing deferred prosecution agreement "even though it had no legal obligation to do."

