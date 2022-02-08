Delhi Police busts fake visa racket, arrests 6 people

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested six people, officials said on Tuesday. Equipments used for preparation of fake visas of different countries, especially European nations, were also recovered, they said.

A total of 225 passports, including 90 Indian, 124 Nepalese and 11 Bangladeshi, a large number of fake visa stickers of different countries were among the things recovered from their possession, police said. The accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar (49), Lakhvinder Singh (44), Rajveer Singh (51), Anil Paul (53), Dushyant (38) and Rajkumar (29), they said. The police received information that a racket, which was involved in preparation and arrangement of fake visas, was operating from Delhi. Acting on a tip-off that a person named Sanjeev will meet his contacts at Janakpuri Institutional area on Friday, a trap was laid and three accused were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. During interrogation, Sanjeev told the police that his job was to hunt visa seekers. Sanjeev assured those who needed visa that he could easily get them one. ''He used to apply for visa at the VFS Global Pvt. Ltd, Shivaji Stadium, New Delhi and deposit his clients’ passport along with the visa application form at the centre,'' a police statement said. He used to provide the address of his office on the visa application form so that the rejected forms, along with the clients’ passport, were sent to that location which they later used for making fake visa with the help of their associates Paul and Dushyant, who ran a visa printing office in the Laxmi Nagar area, the DCP said. On Sunday, Paul was apprehended from Laxmi Nagar. Paul led police to his office at Laxmi Nagar from where his associate Dushyant was arrested. Later, Rajkumar was also nabbed, Yadav said. According to the statement, to prepare fake visa sticker, the accused used coating of radium on A4 size glossy paper using the scan-printing method. Then details, including photo of applicant, were printed on it by using fine quality colour laser printer using the 'Corel Draw' software, the statement said. After radium coating, hologram was fixed on the visa paper. The accused had their own hologram making unit, the statement said. After preparing a roll, the paper was cut into specified shapes as per size of the visa of particular country, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)