Poverty must be eradicated for true intentions of Constitution to be realised

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says the basic needs of all South Africans must be met and poverty must be eradicated in order for the true intentions of the Constitution to be realised.

The Minister was speaking during a celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Constitution coming into effect.

Although it was signed into law by Former President Nelson Mandela in December 1996, the Constitution only officially came into effect on February 4, 1997.

Lamola reflected that although the past 25 years have been characterised with the advancement of human rights in South Africa, the living conditions of some South Africans leaves the government with much to do to improve lives.

"While government programmes over the past 25 years have cushioned millions of South Africans against the devastating impact of poverty, levels of poverty remain high and are inconsistent with government's stated vision and development goals," he said.

According to the Minister, the proportion of South Africans living below the poverty line increased from at least 18.7 million people in 2011 to some 21.9 million in 2015.

This, he said, was an indication that the ideals written in the preamble of the Constitution to "improve the quality of life of all citizens" have not quite been reached yet.

"So it is clear to us that for this Constitution to live in its truest sense, Vision 2030 of the [National Development Plan] cannot afford to gather dust. The realisation of an ethical and capable state is no longer an aspiration, it is a necessity to reverse and make sure that all South Africans live above the poverty line and to ensure that they have access to basic necessities.

"It is through the Constitution that we can improve the quality of life of all citizens, free the potential of each person and build a united and democratic South Africa able to take its rightful place as a sovereign state in the family of nations," he said.

Lamola conceded that "the delivery of Constitutional promises" has been inconsistent.

"However, it cannot be us, who are charged with making the Constitution a lived reality, who send mixed signals on how South Africans, should interact with this instrument.

"If us members of the Executive stand and wash our hands off this Constitution, we make a mockery of our oath of office and our duty to serve this great nation and fulfil its true potential which is countenanced by the Constitution."

He added that although South Africans intrinsically bear all of the rights of the Constitution, citizens should also commit to abiding by the rule of law.

"Our following of the rule of law must not be based on what is pronounced by the judiciary but a complete commitment to justice in its truest sense by all of us as South Africans.

"We must continue to respect the rule of law [and] respect the contract that binds us together if we are to grow as a nation," Lamola said.

