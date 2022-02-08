Two U.S. senators raise 'significant concerns' with Tesla driving systems

Two U.S. Senate Democrats wrote Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Tuesday raising "significant concerns" about Tesla’s Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (Beta) systems that have come under scrutiny from government safety regulators. "We are deeply troubled by Tesla’s design choices that seemingly encourage unsafe driving habits," wrote Senators Richard Blumenthal and Ed Markey, criticizing Tesla's decision to allow its Full-Self Driving (Beta) system to roll through stop signs at low speeds.

Under pressure from regulators, Tesla last week agreed to recall 54,000 U.S. vehicles to revise software to prevent vehicles from disregarding stop signs.

