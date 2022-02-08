Mumbai: Decomposed body of woman found in abandoned car

A highly decomposed body of a woman was found inside an abandoned car in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb on Tuesday afternoon, a police official said.

The car was parked in Ram Mandir locality and the woman is in her mid-thirties, he said, adding that the body had no injury marks.

An accidental death case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area as well as missing person complaints were being checked for headway in the probe, he added.

