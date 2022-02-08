Left Menu

UK foreign ministry suffered serious cyber attack earlier this year - documents

It paid BAE Systems 467,326 pounds ($632,946) for the work. "We do not comment on security but have systems in place to detect and defend against potential cyber incidents," a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:12 IST
UK foreign ministry suffered serious cyber attack earlier this year - documents

Britain's foreign ministry was the target of a serious cyber security incident earlier this year, according to tender documents posted on the government's website.

"The Authority was the target of a serious cyber security incident, details of which cannot be disclosed," according to the document. The news was first reported by The Stack. The Foreign and Commonwealth Office was forced to call in BAE Systems Applied Intelligence to deal with the incident, according to the documents. It paid BAE Systems 467,326 pounds ($632,946) for the work.

"We do not comment on security but have systems in place to detect and defend against potential cyber incidents," a foreign ministry spokesperson said. It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack - or the effects of it. It was also unclear why the details of the incident could not be disclosed. ($1 = 0.7383 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022