PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:14 IST
SSB Academy known for highest standards of training: DG Arora
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Academy in Bhopal is known for the highest standards of training and the facility fulfilled its responsibility despite the COVID-19 outbreak, the border guarding force's Director General Sanjay Arora said on Tuesday.

He was addressing virtually the passing out parade of the force's 11th Batch comprising 19 trainee officers in the rank of assistant commandant.

“SSB is known for the highest standards of training. High quality of training is the most important thing we need. Despite COVID-19, SSB has fulfilled this responsibility in a praiseworthy manner,” Arora said.

He said the SSB was deployed at the open international borders with Nepal and Bhutan and managing it was a complex job.

“We have to work with better technology, coordination and with the common man. There we not only have to use our training and technology but also have to further strengthen all elements of intelligence and perception management,” the DG said.

He said fitness was key and asked the personnel to remain physically tough and mentally strong during the service period.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sudhanshu Nautiyal said 28 weeks of rigorous training were imparted.

Earlier, Academy Commandant Chiranjiv Bhattacharya and the DIG inspected the impressive parade, with the former administering the oath of duty to the trainee officers.

The Sword of Honour and Best Outdoor awards were given to assistant commandant Jagdish Chandra, Best Indoor award to assistant commandant Gulab Choudhary, Best Firer award to assistant commandant Ajit Kumar and Best Sportsman to assistant commandant Abhishek Singh Parihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

