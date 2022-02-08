Following are the top stories at 5.35 pm: NATION PAR39 RS-2NDLD PM If Cong was not there, no Emergency, caste politics or massacre of Sikhs: PM New Delhi: Declaring that even Mahatma Gandhi wanted the party dismantled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there would have no Emergency, no massacre of Sikhs, no caste politics and no exodus of Pandits from Kashmir had the Congress not been there.

DEL51 2NDLD HYUNDAI-INDIA South Korean FM calls Jaishankar, 'regrets the offence' caused by Hyundai-Pak post: MEA New Delhi: The South Korean foreign minister on Tuesday ''regretted the offence'' caused to the people and government of India by the social media post on the so-called Kashmir solidarity day by the Hyundai Pakistan, a day after New Delhi summoned the RoK envoy to express ''strong displeasure'' over the ''unacceptable'' post. DEL12 MIB-ACCREDITATION POLICY Journalists acting in manner prejudicial to security, public order will lose govt accreditation, says new policy.

New Delhi: Journalists acting in a manner prejudicial to the country's ''security, sovereignty and integrity'' as well as ''public order, decency or morality'' will lose their government accreditation, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has said in its new guidelines.

ELN15 POLLS-UKD-MODI Modi asks people of U'khand not to commit any mistake in upcoming polls ' Dehradun: Accusing successive Congress governments of doing nothing for Uttarakhand when it was part of Uttar Pradesh or after its separation from it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday warned people not to commit any mistake in the upcoming assembly polls.

DEL50 LSQ-MSP PANEL Formation of panel on MSP under process, says Agriculture Minister Tomar New Delhi: The government on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that the formation of a committee to make Minimum Support Price (MSP) more effective is ''under process''.

DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 67,597 new Covid cases, 1,188 deaths New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections that rose its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases fell below 10 lakh after around 27 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

DEL41 DEF-ARMY-LD AVALANCHE Avalanche in Arunachal's Kameng region: Bodies of 7 Army personnel found New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The bodies of seven Army personnel were found on Tuesday in a high-altitude region in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh, two days since they went missing after their patrol in the border area was struck by an avalanche, officials said.

DEL45 RSQ-VIRUS-OXYGEN-DEATHS No state, UT reported death due to oxygen shortage during lockdown in last 1 yr, Rajya Sabha told New Delhi: Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that a few states and Union territories had responded to the Centre's request for data and none reported death due to oxygen shortage during lockdown in the last one year.

ELN9 POLL-UP-BJP-MANIFESTO 10-year punishment, Rs 1 lakh fine for indulging in 'love jihad': BJP manifesto for UP polls Lucknow: The BJP on Tuesday promised 10-year punishment and Rs 1 lakh fine for those indulging in 'love jihad' if it returns to power in Uttar Pradesh. BOM19 GJ-COURT-2ND LD BLASTS 49 convicted, 28 acquitted in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case Ahmedabad: A special court here on Tuesday convicted 49 persons in the case related to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts which had claimed 56 lives and left over 200 injured.BOM8 GJ-COURT-LD CAL7 MG-CONG Congress MLAs in Meghalaya join BJP-backed MDA Shillong: The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya on Tuesday joined the ruling MDA, which is backed by the BJP.

CAL11TR-MLAS-SPEAKER Resignation of Tripura BJP MLAs accepted Agartala, Feb 8 (PTI) Tripura assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Tuesday accepted the resignation of two dissident BJP MLAs - Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha MDS17 LD HIJAB Hijab row: Protests spread across colleges in K'taka, govt declares holiday for edu inst.

Bengaluru: The hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka spread across the state on Tuesday, with campuses witnessing 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting incidents, use of force by police and the Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the High Court, which is now looking into the students' plea for their right to their hijab.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-NEET-PG SC asks NEET-PG-22 aspirants to make representation to Govt for extending deadline for internship New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the MBBS students seeking extending one-year internship deadline beyond May 31, criteria for aspirants for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG-22, to make a representation to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

LGD7 SC-POWER-LD GUJARAT SC notes settlement, closes curative plea of GUVNL against Adani Power for termination of PPA New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of the settlement arrived at between Adani Power (Mundra) Ltd and the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) and closed the curative plea of the state PSU challenging the apex court's 2019 verdict upholding the private firm's termination of a power purchase agreement (PPA).

LGM6 KL-HC-2NDLD MEDIAONE MHA denial of security clearance to MediaOne justified, says Kerala HC; upholds bar on channel telecast Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said the denial of security clearance to Malayalam news channel MediaOne by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was ''justified'' and upheld the Centre's decision to bar its telecast.

FOREIGN FGN35 CHINA-INDIA-STUDENTS China considering 'coordinated' arrangement for return of foreign students, but non-committal on timeline for Indians Beijing: China said on Tuesday that it was considering a ''coordinated'' arrangement for the return of foreign students, but remained non-committal on a definite timeline to allow them, including over 23,000 Indians, who are stuck back home for the past two years due to Beijing’s COVID-19 visa bans. By K J M Varma FGN33 IRAN-NUCLEAR-TALKS Iran nuclear talks resume amid pressure for results Vienna: Diplomats from Iran and world powers reconvened in Vienna on Tuesday to seek a deal reviving Tehran's 2015 nuclear accord, with pressure mounting for results soon.

FGN14 LANKA-INDIAN-LD FISHERMEN Sri Lankan Navy arrests 11 Indian fishermen for alleged poaching Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized three fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country's territorial waters, an official statement said on Tuesday.

FGN7 UN-TERRORISM-INDIA Some terror groups making mockery of sanction regimes, re-brand themselves as humanitarian organisations to evade sanctions: India United Nations: Some terrorist groups have made a “mockery'' of the UN Security Council’s sanction regimes by taking full advantage of carve-outs given for humanitarian purposes, India said as it made a veiled reference to Pakistan, saying proscribed terrorist groups in the neighbourhood have re-branded themselves as humanitarian organisations to evade sanctions. By Yoshita Singh.

