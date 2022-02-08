Left Menu

Lok Insaf Party chief Simarjit Bains arrested in Ludhiana

Lok Insaaf Party chief and sitting MLA from Atam Nagar seat here Simarjit Singh Bains was arrested after he along with his supporters was booked on the attempt to murder charge. A clash took place between supporters of Bains and Congress party candidate Kawaljit Singh Karwal on Monday night.

Lok Insaaf Party chief and sitting MLA from Atam Nagar seat here Simarjit Singh Bains was arrested after he along with his supporters was booked on the attempt to murder charge. Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravcharan Brrar said the case was registered on the complaint of Congress leader Gurvinder Singh. A clash took place between supporters of Bains and Congress party candidate Kawaljit Singh Karwal on Monday night. Three people were injured and five vehicles, including a car of Karwal, were vandalised in the incident. Both Bains and Karwal are contesting from the Atam Nagar assembly constituency. Bains was arrested when he was coming out of the Bar room in a local courts complex here.

