BRIEF-EMA Says It Is Evaluating Data On Booster Dose Of Comirnaty COVID Shot In Adolescents

European Medicines Agency: * EMA: EMA EVALUATING DATA ON BOOSTER DOSE OF COVID-19 VACCINE COMIRNATY IN ADOLESCENTS

* EMA: A BOOSTER DOSE OF COMIRNATY MAY CURRENTLY BE GIVEN IN INDIVIDUALS 18 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER. * EMA SAYS AN APPLICATION IN OLDER ADOLESCENTS AGED 16 TO 17 YEARS IS ALSO ONGOING.

