Left Menu

Sex racket operating from spa busted in Rewari, 13 held

Rewari Har, Feb 8 PTI A sex racket operating from near Dharuhera Chowk in Rewari was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of 13 people, including 10 women, police said.An FIR under the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered, police said.

PTI | Rewari | Updated: 08-02-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 21:41 IST
Sex racket operating from spa busted in Rewari, 13 held
  • Country:
  • India

Rewari (Har), Feb 8 (PTI) A sex racket operating from near Dharuhera Chowk in Rewari was busted on Tuesday with the arrest of 13 people, including 10 women, police said.

An FIR under the Immoral Trafficking Act has been registered, police said. Police are conducting raids to nab the spa owner.

According to police, a raid was conducted based on a tip-off that some women are involved in prostitution and operating a sex racket.

''We sent our constable as decoy customer to the spa. He met a woman and managed to go inside where he found some couples in an objectionable position. After receiving a signal from him, we raided the spa and arrested 13 persons, including 10 women,'' said DSP Hansraj. Police said the kingpin of the racket is yet to be identified.

The arrested women are natives of other states and all aged between 25 and 35, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022