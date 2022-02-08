NERCRMS holds training programme on Pruning and Post-plantation Management of Apple Orchards

Supyu hamlet is located in the Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, where most people are engaged in agriculture and labour work at farms. Due to seasonal nature of their occupation, the farmers rely on livestock as their primary source of income.

Since the low chilling varieties of apple have great potential in NER due to suitable agro-climatic conditions, the North Eastern Region Community Resource Management Society (NERCRMS), Shillong took the initiative to introduce them in the region; under the North Eastern Council (NEC), Ministry of DoNER, GoI funded project title "Promotion of Low Chilling Apple Plantation in NER of India (2020 – 21)".

The NERCRMS in collaboration with the Ziro Valley Charity Mission Society (ZVCMS), Arunachal Pradesh, organised a training programme on Pruning and Post-plantation Management of Apple Orchards at the Apple garden in Supyu village, Lower Subansiri district, Arunachal Pradesh.

Accordingly, 19 (nineteen) beneficiaries were identified from various Community Based Organizations (CBOs). They were trained in the pruning method of low-chilling apples as well as on how to protect plants from pests and diseases that affects the crop. They were further capacitated on how to give food supplements and medicines to increase the number of fruits.

Mr. Badonlum Tawsik, Sub-Division Officer, Old Ziro, Lower Subansiri District, graced the training programme as the Chief Guest. He acknowledged the initiative taken by the NEC and NERCRMS. Mr.Tawsik stated that training had been introduced to help CBO members to develop their skills and competencies required to start micro enterprises.He further highlighted that more such projects shall be implemented in the Ziro Valley in the near future.

Dr. Tasso Tabin, Scientist (PP) Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Yachuli, presided over the session as the resource person.

The pruning and post-plantation management programme was undertaken, in line with the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modiji, of doubling farmers' income.

(With Inputs from PIB)