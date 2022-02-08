Left Menu

Tunisia: Dissolution of judicial independence body a ‘big step in the wrong direction’

Dissolving the Tunisian body that deals with judicial independence, known as the High Judicial Council, is a “clear violation” of the country’s obligations under international human rights law, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 08-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 22:53 IST
Tunisia: Dissolution of judicial independence body a ‘big step in the wrong direction’
Dissolving the Tunisian body that deals with judicial independence, known as the High Judicial Council, is a “clear violation” of the country’s obligations under international human rights law, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet warned on Tuesday.

Tunisian President Kais Saied announced his decision to dissolve the Council on Sunday, which is mandated to ensure the independence of the judicial system and tasked with appointing most of the nation’s judges.

Ms. Bachelet responded by underscoring the importance of the separation of powers and independence of the country’s judiciary, saying that the move seriously undermines the rule of law.

“Much remains to be done to bring justice sector legislation, procedures and practices in line with applicable international standards – but this has been a big step in the wrong direction”, Ms. Bachelet said in a news statement released by her office, OHCHR.

Barring judges

Established in 2016, the High Judicial Council was hailed as a major advance in the consolidation of the rule of law, separation of powers and the independence of the judiciary in Tunisia.

But now, Internal Security Forces have cordoned off the Judicial Council’s office buildings, preventing judges and staff from entering the premises.

And online hate campaigns and threats have been targeting the Council's members.

The High Commissioner stressed that all necessary measures must be taken to safeguard the security of members and staff of the Council.

Worrying trajectory

OHCHR described the president’s move as “the latest development in a worrying trajectory in the country”.

On 25 July last year, the president suspended the national parliament and assumed all executive functions.

“Since then, there have been increasing attempts to stifle dissent, including through the harassment of civil society actors”, said OHCHR.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022