Left Menu

SDMC opens second 'Nigam Haat' to promote waste recycling

The first Nigam Haat had come up in Lajpat Nagars Central Market.More than 30 eco-friendly products will be available for people at the second haat and people can purchase products made from unused and abandoned items or materials too, officials said.In order to ensure reduction and recycling of waste at source, the SDMC had started the unique initiative of Nigam Haat.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 23:16 IST
SDMC opens second 'Nigam Haat' to promote waste recycling
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Tuesday inaugurated its second 'Nigam Haat' in the city, with an aim to promote reduction and recycling of waste at source, officials said.

The haat has been set up in Sarita Vihar area. The first 'Nigam Haat' had come up in Lajpat Nagar's Central Market.

More than 30 eco-friendly products will be available for people at the second haat and people can purchase products made from unused and abandoned items or materials too, officials said.

In order to ensure reduction and recycling of waste at source, the SDMC had started the unique initiative of 'Nigam Haat'. The move was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of reducing the load on landfill sites, the civic body had earlier said.

SDMC's Central Zone has set up such 'haats', based on principles of 3 Rs -- 'Reduce, Reuse & Recycle' of waste.

The officials said the SDMC is determined to improve its ranking in Swachh Survekshan 2022 and is also committed to provide better civic services to citizens.

Deputy Commissioner of SDMC's Central Zone Radha Krishnan said the first such Nigam Haat located at Lajpat Nagar has been drawing ''good response from citizens''.

He said the primary focus is to ensure disposal of waste at source level and to make citizens aware of segregation of waste and other related activities, adding, more such haats will be opened.

Besides, a 'Swachhta' awareness programme was held in South Zone's Hauz Khas Market. The awareness programme was organized by SDMC with the help of 'Why Waste Wednesdays Foundation' in which more than 500 shopkeepers and consumers took part in games based on 'Swachhta' initiatives, officials said.

On the occasion, cloth bags were distributed to encourage people to give up single-use plastic bags. People also pledge to segregate waste at source and give up plastic bags, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022