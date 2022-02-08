Woman hangs self in kin's home in Latur
A 45-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in her daughter's marital home in Ramnagar area of Latur, an official said on Tuesday.
The woman had come to her son-in-law's home last month as her daughter is pregnant, a Shivajinagar police station official said.
She hanged herself on the fourth floor of the house and a probe was underway to find out why she took this step, he added.
