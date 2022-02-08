Left Menu

IPS recruitments increased from 150 to 200: Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of recruitments in the Indian Police Service has been increased from 150 to 200 from the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020.

Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed the Lok Sabha that the number of recruitments in the Indian Police Service has been increased from 150 to 200 from the Civil Services Exam (CSE) 2020. While speaking on the Census, he said, "The intent of the Government for conducting Census 2021 was notified in the Gazette of India on 28th March 2019. However, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of Census 2021 and the related field activities have been postponed until further orders. Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare the National Register of Indian Citizens at the National level", said MoS Home Nityanand Rai.

Rai informed that the Government has approved an allocation of Rs 8754.23 crore for the exercise of Census of India 2021. "Coverage and accuracy are ensured by the Census officers appointed under the Census Act, 1948 and rules framed thereunder", stated the MoS. On the question of whether the government is considering caste-based Census, Nityanand Rai told, "The Government of India has not enumerated caste-wise population other than SCs and STs in Census since independence." He further informed that 4,844 people have been granted Indian citizenship in the last five years. (ANI)

