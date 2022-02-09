Assam police firing: DGP asked to conduct departmental probe

The Assam government has asked the DGP to conduct a departmental inquiry into the role of all policemen involved in a firing incident leading to the injury of a former student leader last month in Nagaon district, an official release said on Tuesday.

The police had claimed that former Nagaon College general secretary Kirti Kamal Bora was selling drugs and he was shot in the leg after he attacked law enforcers on the night of January 22.

However, the AASU had alleged that drunk policemen were beating up a youth and they were irked after Bora protested. The DGP was also directed to immediately disband the anti-narcotic squad, constituted by the Nagaon superintendent of police and suspend the sub-inspector who allegedly fired at Bora, the release said.

The government has ordered an inquiry by Additional Chief Secretary P K Barthakur into the firing by the anti-narcotic squad personnel at Kacholukhowa Tiniali leading to the injury of Bora.

The administration has accepted the inquiry report and issued the directions based on his recommendations, the release said.

The state government has also directed that the two cases registered in this connection be immediately transferred to the CID.

The DGP has been asked to conduct a departmental enquiry by a senior police officer regarding the role played by each policeman involved in the incident.

All members of the Nagaon anti-narcotic squad, barring the superintendent of police, would be transferred out of the district.

The shootout had created widespread protests across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)