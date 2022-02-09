Left Menu

Italy makes protecting environment part of Constitution

The Italian parliament approved a law on Tuesday making protection of the environment part of the Constitution in a vote politicians and activists hailed as significant for the country's future.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:35 IST
Italy makes protecting environment part of Constitution
  • Country:
  • Italy

The Italian parliament approved a law on Tuesday making protection of the environment part of the Constitution in a vote politicians and activists hailed as significant for the country's future. The law says the state must safeguard the environment, biodiversity and the ecosystem "in the interest too of future generations". It said any private economic initiative must not damage health or the environment.

Ecological Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani called the bill "an essential step" for Italy, as Rome moves to raise green investments to transform the economy under the European Union's post-coronavirus pandemic recovery fund. "I think this is a momentous day," Cingolani said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear what the judicial repercussions of the new law would be. The Italian branch of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said it now expected parliament to adapt existing legislation on environmental issues.

"Finally, environment protection has become a fundamental principle of the republic, which future legislation must be inspired by and past legislation adapted to," Italian WWF president Donatella Bianchi said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022