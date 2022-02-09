2 held for making indecent gestures at schoolgirls in Kolkata

Left Menu

Two youths were on Tuesday arrested from the Kolkatas Moulali area for allegedly making indecent gestures and passing lewd remarks at two schoolgirls, police said.The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the two girls were walking home from school along the AJC Bose Road.The two accused, who were then sitting inside a parked ambulance, made indecent gestures at the girls and also asked for their phone numbers, a police officer said.The two girls fled and sought help from the traffic policeman on duty, who contacted the nearby Entally police station.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were on Tuesday arrested from the Kolkata's Moulali area for allegedly making indecent gestures and passing lewd remarks at two schoolgirls, police said.

The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when the two girls were walking home from school along the AJC Bose Road.

The two accused, who were then sitting inside a parked ambulance, made indecent gestures at the girls and also asked for their phone numbers, a police officer said.

The two girls fled and sought help from the traffic policeman on duty, who contacted the nearby Entally police station. ''A police team rushed to the spot and arrested the two. But since the place where the incident took place was under Muchipara police station limits, they were handed over to them,'' the officer said.

