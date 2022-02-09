Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

A 26-year-old doctor was shot at allegedly by unidentified men outside the RTR hospital here, police said on Tuesday.

The resident doctor of the hospital in Dwarka has been identified as Hemant and he is presently under treatment. He is stated to be out of danger, they said.

Unidentified assailants fled the scene after shooting at the doctor on Monday night when he entered his car outside the hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 8 pm when Dr Hemant was near the hospital gate and a group of assailants, who had already gained entry to the car, threatened the doctor with a pistol.

He was then pushed out of his car and the accused opened fire at him and one of the bullets hit Hemant on his face. The accused then sped away.

The incident took place around 50 metres from the police station in Dwarka.

A senior doctor at the hospital said they were standing outside the hospital when the victim had just come to the hospital for his night shift. He was having tea at a stall outside the hospital.

''When he entered his car, two suspects were already seated at the backseat of the vehicle. On suspicion, he took a sharp turn and one of them fell on the road while his co-accused hurt him with the pistol and fired at him.

''We were shocked and started screaming. This has never happened on our hospital premises before. One of the accused then took his car and drove dangerously and even rammed into the wall,'' he said.

The police said that after breaking the gate of the hospital, the tyres of the car got punctured and the vehicle crashed outside the facility. The accused, however, managed to flee.

Even though locals and the guards of the hospital tried to stop the accused, they sped away soon after the incident, the police said.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, police said, adding that all angles are being looked into including that of car jacking but further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of firing.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed inside and outside the hospital premises are being scanned to identify the suspects, police said.

The statement of the injured doctor will be recorded once he is declared fit, they said.

No arrests have been made so far and the accused are absconding, police said.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said, ''An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from RTR Hospital, JP Kalan. The victim is undergoing treatment at hospital & is stable. A case under attempt to murder & Arms Act has been registered & multiple teams formed to nab the culprits''.

