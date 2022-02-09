Left Menu

Venezuelan gang leader killed in police operation

Venezuelan gang leader Carlos Revette, known as El Koki and wanted by authorities for months, was killed in a police operation near Caracas, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said on Tuesday. "After an armed confrontation with police forces, Alias ​​el KoKi, Carlos Luis Revette, was killed," Ceballos wrote on Twitter.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:51 IST
Venezuelan gang leader killed in police operation
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuelan gang leader Carlos Revette, known as El Koki and wanted by authorities for months, was killed in a police operation near Caracas, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said on Tuesday. "After an armed confrontation with police forces, Alias ​​el KoKi, Carlos Luis Revette, was killed," Ceballos wrote on Twitter. "We continue searching for his accomplices."

He did not provide further details. The Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ceballos on Sunday had reported armed clashes between police and gangs in the area of ​​Tejerias, in the state of Aragua. Residents of the Caracas neighborhood of El Cementerio, where Revette operated for years, in July spent hours sheltering in place due to clashes between police and gangs that left 26 people dead. That led the government to offer a reward of up to $500,000 for Revette's capture.

Authorities accuse the gangs of crimes including drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. Luis Izquiel, a criminology professor at the Central University of Venezuela, said there are between 40 and 50 gangs in the country, each comprised of more than 50 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022