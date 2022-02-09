Venezuelan gang leader killed in police operation
Venezuelan gang leader Carlos Revette, known as El Koki and wanted by authorities for months, was killed in a police operation near Caracas, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said on Tuesday. "After an armed confrontation with police forces, Alias el KoKi, Carlos Luis Revette, was killed," Ceballos wrote on Twitter.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Venezuelan gang leader Carlos Revette, known as El Koki and wanted by authorities for months, was killed in a police operation near Caracas, Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos said on Tuesday. "After an armed confrontation with police forces, Alias el KoKi, Carlos Luis Revette, was killed," Ceballos wrote on Twitter. "We continue searching for his accomplices."
He did not provide further details. The Information Ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Ceballos on Sunday had reported armed clashes between police and gangs in the area of Tejerias, in the state of Aragua. Residents of the Caracas neighborhood of El Cementerio, where Revette operated for years, in July spent hours sheltering in place due to clashes between police and gangs that left 26 people dead. That led the government to offer a reward of up to $500,000 for Revette's capture.
Authorities accuse the gangs of crimes including drug trafficking, kidnapping and extortion. Luis Izquiel, a criminology professor at the Central University of Venezuela, said there are between 40 and 50 gangs in the country, each comprised of more than 50 people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuelan
- Central University
- Caracas
- Venezuela
- Ceballos
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-Twitter sees record number of govt demands to remove content, Japan and Russia lead pack
Twitter to introduce 'Close Friends'-like feature, tentatively called 'Twitter Flock'
Rahul Gandhi unfollows RPN Singh on Twitter as the latter embraces BJP
Rahul's stand on social media platforms vindicated: Cong after Twitter says it is for healthy debate
Rahul's stand on social media platforms vindicated:Cong after Twitter says it is for healthy debate