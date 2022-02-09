Left Menu

Two terror modules busted in J-K's Anantnag

Based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on policeSF in SrigufwaraBijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakascheckpoints were established at various locations, the spokesman said. He said police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates, including a juvenile, and recovered incriminating material from their possession.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-02-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 00:59 IST
Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) Police in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir busted two terror modules of proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad by arresting 11 persons, including three ''hybrid'' terrorists, an official spokesman said here on Tuesday. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said. ''Based on credible inputs that proscribed terror outfit JeM is planning to carry out attacks on police/SF in Srigufwara/Bijbehara areas of Anantnag, multiple nakas/checkpoints were established at various locations,'' the spokesman said. He said during a checking at one of such checkpoints at Sakhras crossing, Srigufwara, three people riding a bike were intercepted. They tried to flee but were apprehended.

They disclosed that they are associates of proscribed terror outfit JeM and are in direct contact with Pakistan-based handlers and at their behest, they were going to attack police/SF in the Srigufwara area. ''Upon their further disclosure two more terror associates were arrested,'' the spokesman said. He said police busted another terror module in the Bijbehara area by arresting six terror associates, including a juvenile, and recovered incriminating material from their possession.

