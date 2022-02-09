Left Menu

Tunisian foreign minister receives ambassadors of the G7

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:08 IST
  • Tunisia

The Tunisian foreign minister received on Tuesday ambassadors to Tunisia from the G7 group and the representative of the Commission on Human Rights and informed them the president's decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council aims to reform the judiciary.

Tunisian President Kais Saied faced strong international pressure on Tuesday from officials in the United Nations and G7 countries who warned his decision to dissolve the Council threatens the rule of law. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)

