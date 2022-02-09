Tunisian foreign minister receives ambassadors of the G7

The Tunisian foreign minister received on Tuesday ambassadors to Tunisia from the G7 group and the representative of the Commission on Human Rights and informed them the president's decision to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council aims to reform the judiciary.

Tunisian President Kais Saied faced strong international pressure on Tuesday from officials in the United Nations and G7 countries who warned his decision to dissolve the Council threatens the rule of law. (Reporting By Tarek Amara)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)