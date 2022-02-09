Lebanon's Hezbollah chief describes Kuwaiti proposals to Lebanon as 'dictates'
Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:21 IST
Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday described Kuwait's list of proposals to Lebanon aimed at remedying ties with the Gulf as "dictates".
In an Interview with Iran's Arabic-speaking TV station Al-Alam, Nasrallah said when asked to comment on the Kuwaiti document that "Lebanon is a sovereign country and should not be sent dictates".
