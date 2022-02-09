Majority of U.S. Senate votes to confirm Biden's ambassador to Germany; voting continues
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:40 IST
A majority of the U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm President Joe Biden's nominee to be ambassador to Germany, Amy Gutmann. Voting on the nomination is continuing.
Gutmann, the president of the University of Pennsylvania, would assume the post in Berlin as the United States and Germany grapple with the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
