Syrian air defences confront 'hostile targets' above Damascus- state TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-02-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 04:51 IST
Syrian air defences on Wednesday confronted "hostile targets" above Damascus, the capital of Syria, state TV reported.
No details were immediately available, and there were no initial reports of damage or casualties.
