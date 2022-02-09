Left Menu

4,844 foreigners granted Indian citizenship in past 5 years: Centre

As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in the past five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

09-02-2022
As many as 4,844 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in the past five years under the Citizenship Act 1955, Union Minister Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday. The minister informed that 1,773 foreigners were granted Indian citizenship in 2021, 639 in 2020, 987 in 2019, 628 in 2018 and 817 in 2017.

MoS Rai was asked about the total number of foreigners granted Indian Citizenship by the Central government during the last five years with the clarification of reasons for taking it. "The citizenship to eligible foreigners is granted by registration under section 5, by neutralization under section 6 or by incorporation of territory under section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955," he said in a written reply. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

