Left Menu

Army launches operation to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Kerala

Indian Army teams have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains.

ANI | Palakkad (Kerala) | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:32 IST
Army launches operation to rescue boy stranded on cliff in Kerala
Army launches operation to rescue boy stranded on cliff. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army teams have undertaken a rescue operation to extricate a person stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains. Teams have been mobilised overnight and rescue operations are under progress, the Indian Army said.

For the rescue operation in Palakkad, two Army teams have been moved on requisition from the state government. "One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday," Army sources said.

The second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment centre, Bangalore also moved by aircraft to Sulur and reached the spot by 4:00 am. The boy named Babu from Malampuzha trapped in the pocket of a steep hill since Monday. Communication has been established with the boy and he is safe, the Army said.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan also spoke about the incident and said the efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth. Taking to Twitter, Vijayan wrote, "Efforts are in full swing to rescue the youth trapped in Malampuzha Cherat hill. There are currently two units of the Indian Army at the scene. Army members were able to talk to him. The rescue operation will be intensified today. Air Force helicopter is ready to be deployed." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022