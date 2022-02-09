Left Menu

Assam Police destroys drugs weighing over 1477 kg in Kokrajhar

Kokrajhar Police organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets.

ANI | Kokrajhar (Assam) | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:59 IST
Kokrajhar police burning down the drugs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kokrajhar Police organised a special program to destroy the seized drugs and psychotropic substances weighing 1477 kg Ganja and 1.28 Kg heroin along with 33 tablet packets. The drugs destroyed by the police were seized since 2018 from different parts of the Kokrajhar district and set to fire in the presence of Special DGP L R Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police.

He stated that the drugs, that they burnt down, were seized in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. He said, "We have more drugs but we are waiting for the court decision. As soon as we receive the court decision, we will burn down the other drugs as well."

He also expressed his happiness over the public's response to their work. He said, "We are receiving great response from the public and I believe that with the help of the public we can stop the spread of drugs and psychotropic substances. (ANI)

