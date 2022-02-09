Body of man stuffed inside gunny bag found in Delhi's Burari
The body of a unidentified man stuffed inside a gunny bag was found in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Wednesday.
The gunny bag was found at Yamuna Pushta near Parsiram Enclave on Tuesday, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a call about it was received around 5 pm.
''When our team reached the spot, it was found to be an unknown male body, aged approximately 30 years, with no external injuries except some blood on the mouth and on right toe. The spot was also inspected by the crime team,'' he said.
A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is on to identify the deceased and solve the case, the DCP said.
