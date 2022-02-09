Left Menu

Body of man stuffed inside gunny bag found in Delhi's Burari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:06 IST
Body of man stuffed inside gunny bag found in Delhi's Burari
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a unidentified man stuffed inside a gunny bag was found in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Wednesday.

The gunny bag was found at Yamuna Pushta near Parsiram Enclave on Tuesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a call about it was received around 5 pm.

''When our team reached the spot, it was found to be an unknown male body, aged approximately 30 years, with no external injuries except some blood on the mouth and on right toe. The spot was also inspected by the crime team,'' he said.

A case of murder has been registered under section 302 of Indian Penal Code, and an investigation is on to identify the deceased and solve the case, the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022