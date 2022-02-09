Left Menu

FIR against man posing as cop for attempted rape of girl in Delhi's Dwarka, no arrest yet

A case has been registered against an unknown man posing as a cop for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in a park in the Dwarka area of New Delhi, informed the police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case has been registered against an unknown man posing as a cop for allegedly attempting to rape a girl in a park in the Dwarka area of New Delhi, informed the police. A complaint under sections of rape has been registered. No arrest has been made and a probe is on to nab the accused.

"The girl in her complaint alleged that she was sitting in a park in the Dwarka area with a friend. A man who wore a 'khaki' jacket approached them. He started questioning the duo and then threatened to take them to the police station," said a police officer. "Later, he asked for some money to let them go After getting the money, the accused made the boy run away from the spot and attempted to rape the girl," the officer said.

The incident took place on January 28 and the FIR was registered on February 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

