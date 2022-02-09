Left Menu

BSF foils smuggling bid by Pakistan drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband by drone coming from Pakistan in Gurdaspur Sector of Punjab's Amritsar district and recovered two packets containing suspected contraband of yellow colour.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 09-02-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 10:34 IST
BSF foils smuggling bid by Pakistan drone in Punjab's Amritsar
BSF foils smuggling bid involving flying object from Pak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband by drone coming from Pakistan in Gurdaspur Sector of Punjab's Amritsar district and recovered two packets containing suspected contraband of yellow colour. BSF personnel foiled a devious attempt by anti-national elements to smuggle banned material on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"On February 9, 2022, at about 12:50 am, alert forward troops in Panjgrain area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan side to India side. Alert BSF troops subsequently fired upon the drone. During a search in the area of village Ghaggar and Singhoke by BSF along with trained dog with a dog handler, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," said BSF. The area is at a distance of approximately 2700 meters from the International Border (IB) and the search is still in progress.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022