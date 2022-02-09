BSF foils smuggling bid by Pakistan drone in Punjab's Amritsar

The Border Security Force (BSF) has foiled an attempt of smuggling of contraband by drone coming from Pakistan in Gurdaspur Sector of Punjab's Amritsar district and recovered two packets containing suspected contraband of yellow colour. BSF personnel foiled a devious attempt by anti-national elements to smuggle banned material on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"On February 9, 2022, at about 12:50 am, alert forward troops in Panjgrain area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from Pakistan side to India side. Alert BSF troops subsequently fired upon the drone. During a search in the area of village Ghaggar and Singhoke by BSF along with trained dog with a dog handler, two packets of yellow colour with suspected contraband have been recovered so far," said BSF. The area is at a distance of approximately 2700 meters from the International Border (IB) and the search is still in progress.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)