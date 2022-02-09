SC grants anticipatory bail to Mamata's poll agent in murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to Trinamool Congress leader S K Supiyan, who was the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram during last year's assembly elections, in a murder case.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka, however, imposed several conditions while granting the relief to Supiyan.

The top court on February 4 had reserved its order when the CBI had said that Supiyan has been running away from the investigation in the murder case of a BJP worker being probed by it.

The CBI is probing the death of BJP worker Debabrata Maity, who was allegedly attacked in Nandigram. The high court had directed the agency to investigate post-poll violence cases in the state.

