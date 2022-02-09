Left Menu

Maha: Case against 11 people for threatening man to sell his land

Police have registered a case against a local politician and 10 others were allegedly attacking and threatening a man to sell his land here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.The victim in his police complaint said the accused armed with bamboo sticks came to his house in Pimpri village on February 3 and asked him to sell his 284 acre land to a person specified by them.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:00 IST
Maha: Case against 11 people for threatening man to sell his land
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against a local politician and 10 others were allegedly attacking and threatening a man to sell his land here in Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim in his police complaint said the accused armed with bamboo sticks came to his house in Pimpri village on February 3 and asked him to sell his 284 acre land to a person specified by them. But, when the victim refused to do so, they allegedly beat him up and his two sons, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said. The victim later approached the police who registered a case against the 11 accused on Tuesday, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far, he said, adding that a probe is on into the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022