Left Menu

UP polls: BJP MLA booked for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 09-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 11:52 IST
UP polls: BJP MLA booked for violating code of conduct, Covid protocols
  • Country:
  • India

An FIR has been registered against over a thousand people, including Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Surendra Singh, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid protocols, and hindering traffic, police said on Wednesday.

Singh, who resigned from the BJP's primary membership after being denied a ticket, reached Bairia with his supporters on Tuesday and held a meeting there, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashok Mishra said six people, including Singh, were named in the FIR registered on Tuesday night, while the rest are unnamed.

Singh was charged of violating the model code of conduct in place for the elections, Covid protocols and prohibitory orders, and restricting traffic, the officer said.

A probe is on in the matter, DSP Mishra said.

The BJP has fielded Anand Swarup Shukla from the Bairia seat. Elections in Ballia district will be held in the last phase on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022