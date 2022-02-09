Left Menu

Man held with 10 kgs of poppy in J-K's Udhampur

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:01 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested a man from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district and recovered 10 kilograms of poppy from him, officials said on Wednesday.

During a routine patrolling on link road, a police team intercepted Mohammad Junaid, a resident of Anantnag district south Kashmir, who tried to escape after seeing them on Tuesday night, they said.

On frisking, the police recovered 10 kilograms of poppy from him, they said.

A case has been registered at Rehambal police station, officials said.

