Central govt to fund cost of land for Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh

The central government is likely to fund the entire land cost for setting up a state-of-the-art Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 13:10 IST
MoS, Home Nityanand Rai (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
The central government is likely to fund the entire land cost for setting up a state-of-the-art Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh, said the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. In a reply to Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, the government has approved the proposal for setting up a state-of-the-art Greyhounds Training Centre in Andhra Pradesh at a cost of Rs 219.16 crore in April 2018.

The Ministry has already released an amount of Rs 9.08 crore to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for the project. "Due to difficulties faced by the Andhra Pradesh government in getting encumbrance free land for the project, in the Southern Zonal Council meeting held on November 14, it has been recommended to fund the entire cost of land by the central government on the condition that 50 percent training slots are provided to agencies of the Government of India," said MoS, Home Nityanand Rai.

